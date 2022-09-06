This morning former prime minister Tony Abbott joined the chorus of congratulations for Liz Truss, who just became the new British prime minister, winning the ballot to replace Boris Johnson.

But being Abbott, he had to add a weird wrinkle, congratulating Truss for "winning the world's second most important job".

https://twitter.com/HonTonyAbbott/status/1566754262780362752

It invited two questions: first, who Abbott had in mind for the top job -- knowing Abbott, it's as likely he views the British PM as secondary only to Queen Elizabeth, the Pope, or Truss' own duties as a wife and mother as he was thinking of the US president. The second question is: why the hell he felt the need to rank her in the first place.