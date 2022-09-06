LABOUR

America’s rail freight industry, already run down by poor, ideological management, is now facing a crippling strike over its refusal to give a pay rise, with dire consequences for the US economy. Around 30% of work in the US is done remotely now — and the economic effects are becoming clear. We’re not the only ones re-embracing industry-wide bargaining — in California, the mammoth fast-food industry faces a challenge to its attempts to keep workers disempowered. Who wrote the rules for international capital? A bloke called Harry White, the subject of a new book on the creation of the post-war global financial structure. Will countries like France regulate “dark” stores before they die out in the coming recession? And what if Christians treated Labor Day as a Christian holiday?

DEMOCRACY

Joe Biden has rightly taken on the fascism of Donald Trump and his supporters — and the profound threat to US democracy they present. Unsurprisingly, however, the “both sides”-obsessed US media clutched its pearls and lamented that the president was being divisive and partisan. When your media choice is an amplifier and enabler of right-wing extremism or a centrism-at-any-cost mainstream media, is it any wonder democracy is under serious threat? There’s some ridiculous bothsidism in this piece but it’s an otherwise interesting comparison of the lead-up to the Civil War and America now. And how Biden successfully baited Trump into entering the mid-term campaign — right where Republicans don’t want him. The Koch family spent US$1.1 billion trying to sway the 2020 election cycle in the United States.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The conservative political playbook in the UK and its Australian connections. The Spanish government is offering free train travel to help fight inflation — funded by a windfall profits tax on energy and banks. Fifty years since Munich — West Germany’s fatal handling of a terrorist attack. Publicly the Putin regime insists sanctions have done little to harm the Russian economy. Internally, it’s a different story — Russia faces a long road to restore the economy to its pre-invasion levels and faces a serious brain drain. The case for banning Russian tourism to the EU… except it’s more complicated than that.