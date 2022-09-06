The government has just three months to establish and enforce a code of conduct for parliamentarians in line with sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins’ recommendations to improve workplace culture.

It comes as details of a settlement between the Commonwealth and former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller are released. She has received $650,000 following allegations she experienced abuse and harassment by her former boss and then Morrison government minister Alan Tudge. Miller accused Tudge of being emotionally and, on one occasion, physically abusive to her while they were involved in a consensual affair in 2017. Tudge and Senator Michaelia Cash, who was also named in the no admissions settlement, deny the allegations.

Miller went public late last year as Parliament faced a sexual reckoning: Jenkins’ review into parliamentary workplace culture exposed a culture of abuse and secrecy, finding one in three parliamentary staff had been sexually harassed at work. The report made 28 recommendations, which have been accepted by the Albanese government -- including developing a code of conduct for parliamentarians.