The extravagant $5 million 85th birthday bash for Lindsay Fox reportedly involves a 12-day cruise from New York to Montreal. Throw in travel time and the 450 guests are expected to be out of the country for more than two weeks. If you plan to attend, just make sure your bosses give the sign-off.

The billionaire trucker has a long history of extravagant birthday parties -- whether it was the $8 million three-day celebration at the Sydney Opera House for his 70th or the celebration of 80 years since his conception on what was dubbed a Love Boat cruise of the Mediterranean with the likes of Joe Hockey, Greg Norman and Jeff Kennett.

However, it was a cruise down the Nile celebrating his 55th birthday in 1992 which wasn’t so good for the career of then ANZ Bank CEO Will Bailey, whose tenure was suddenly cut short after some of the directors read in the media about his attendance.