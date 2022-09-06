Amid the heavy traffic in barrow-pushing at last week’s summit, one tiny set of wheels did not make the squeak it should have.

It was an issue called out in the scene-setting and comprehensive state-of-play summary by Grattan Institute CEO Danielle Wood when she rightly highlighted the undue influence big corporations seem able to achieve from political donations and lobbying.

Right now it’s an alive issue in most states and her argument illuminates why dealing with integrity is much more than a second string matter for the federal Parliament.