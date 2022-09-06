The most important thing that happened at last week's jobs summit occurred before it started.

On the Thursday morning before Albopalooza got going (or Albostock, Chalmersella or Burning Jim, as you prefer), Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced that Australia would be open for business in selling "ownership" of carbon offsets arising from areas of undisturbed natural zones.

Australia is going to be a "green Wall Street", she told the media.