On March 31 this year, Governor-General David Hurley signed off on a small legislative amendment that delivered a valuable tax break to the Australian Future Leaders Foundation -- a charity he as governor-general had warmly endorsed.
The tax break was the award of deductible gift recipient (DGR) status to the foundation: valuable because it means that any donation is a tax deduction for the donor, thus opening up the potential for large-scale donations.
And because DGR status attracts a tax deduction -- and is a cost to the budget -- it needs to be approved by the treasurer. In this case it was Josh Frydenberg (secretly shadowed by Scott Morrison, it has recently emerged).
