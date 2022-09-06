Australia was promised a new way of governance -- a more respectful, representative and efficient Parliament. The Labor government vowed to be upfront, transparent and honest. So why then, after fewer than 110 days in power, is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prioritising spin over substance?

From misleading remarks on welfare payments, tone-deaf comments and an unruly question time, the second sitting week since the election might be the canary in the coalmine as old habits die hard.

Yesterday significant increases to welfare payments were announced and Labor spruiked them as the “biggest increase in 30 years”. But as political analysts quickly pointed out, the government had nothing to do with it. The rises happen twice a year to adjust payments to the consumer price index. The biggest increase in 30 years isn’t thanks to the government’s generosity but an indicator of how bad inflation has got.