A Sunday free of the AFL but not the NRL (383,000 nationally, a very low figure) -- the final round of the season.

Last night, The Block (1.342 million -- the most watched program nationally) again did well, but it is just so predictable. There hasn’t been a superlative spared in describing the various homes and apartments over the years, and the ratings keep on falling.

Farmer Wants A Wife returned to Seven -- 902,000, much better than My Kitchen Rules.