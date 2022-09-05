Australians will be expected to vote on a proposal to recognise an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, so any opportunity to learn about what various sides think ought to be good -- even if discussion might turn up in surprising places.

A case in point is the hour-long debate on Sky News on Sunday night. The debate was hosted by Chris Kenny, a supporter of the Voice, and was broken up with video packages to give viewers background. The sparring between participants was informed and at times animated.

It should be noted at the outset that Kenny was involved in the co-design process under the previous Liberal government, and he declared upfront that he supported the Voice before the preliminary statements from participants.