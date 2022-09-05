Remember FuelWatch? Jim Chalmers would. It was the result of Kevin Rudd's campaigning before the 2007 election on high petrol prices.

Rudd promised a national petrol price monitoring scheme that could alert drivers where there was cheaper fuel. It was implemented in 2008 amid leaks from Treasury and criticism from the media, but it never amounted to much -- mainly because the global financial crisis came along and smashed inflation.

The Albanese government has its own, quite different petrol issue, having also campaigned hard on the cost of living before being elected. It is sticking to the Morrison government's plan to restore the fuel excise level cut in the budget earlier this year, quite sensibly. The oil price has been falling since June and is well below March levels.