Minutes before her four-year term was set to end on August 31, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet finally released the agency’s deeply disturbing report on China’s already well-documented human rights abuses of Uyghur and other Muslim ethnic minorities in the province of Xinjiang.

Yet the response by the Labor government has -- given its past urging on the subject -- been limp: Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong called on Beijing to address the findings, something it clearly has no intention of doing.

While some critics have slammed the UN's refusal to use the term genocide -- a term Wong raised in opposition -- the report has put an official stamp on multiple previous detailed research projects on Beijing’s program of concentration camps, family separation, forced sterilisation and labour, including one by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.