It’s going to be an action-packed fortnight as the government has one final sitting period before it drops its first budget on October 25.
It follows a jam-packed two days last week as employment and the economy were canvassed in the jobs and skills summit, after which the government vowed to implement changes to help Australia’s workforce shortage.
Climate and cost of living are the main themes for this week. Here’s what's on the agenda.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.