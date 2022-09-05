Independent member for Goldstein Zoe Daniel (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)
Independent MP Zoe Daniel will push for an inquiry into media diversity (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It’s going to be an action-packed fortnight as the government has one final sitting period before it drops its first budget on October 25. 

It follows a jam-packed two days last week as employment and the economy were canvassed in the jobs and skills summit, after which the government vowed to implement changes to help Australia’s workforce shortage. 

Climate and cost of living are the main themes for this week. Here’s what's on the agenda.