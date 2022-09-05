It has now been roughly a week that most of the city of Jackson, Mississippi, have gone without access to drinkable water. Taps dribble out brown water that remains undrinkable after it's boiled -- and that's if anything comes out at all.

This is the culmination of years of a neglect-induced water crisis for the 80% Black population, and a clear example of where wrecking crew politics logically ends up.

The National Guard has had to bring in pallets stacked with bottled water; while this time we were spared the billionaire autocrat tossing out essentials to citizens like a game show host -- as happened after Puerto Rico was devastated by a hurricane in the Trump years -- it nonetheless has the hallmarks of a failed state.