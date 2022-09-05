Electioneering and governing demand very different scripts. It might be hoped that the two contenders to be prime minister appreciate that, and that once over the threshold of No 10, the winner will tear up the ludicrous speeches of the hustings and get down to dealing with the litany of problems that have been piling up for the UK.

That would not make for a popular PM and neither is it likely to happen because, much as it may be delayed as long as possible, there is a general election coming in less than 30 months’ time and neither candidate is likely to have been fighting with the aim of going down as one of the shortest-serving prime ministers in British history.

Should Conservative Party members do what they have been promising the pollsters and plump for Liz Truss, in part to punish Rishi Sunak for what some see as his disloyalty to a widely discredited prime minister, the difficulties facing the UK could escalate very quickly. The policies she has outlined, although devoid of detail, seem almost deliberately designed to further damage an economy that is on its knees, an NHS at breaking point and a population petrified about how it will survive the soaring cost of living. The promise of tax cuts has undoubted appeal for what now constitute core Tory Party members, but does nothing to help the households too poor to pay income tax: nearly 24% in the pre-pandemic tax year, 2018-19.