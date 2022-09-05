On August 17 Crikey reported with some relish the unfortunate timing of the release of John Howard’s new book: A Sense of Balance. It was more or less the exact moment revelations of Scott Morrison's multi-ministries came to light.

Howard had booked himself on 7.30 that night to spruik his tome, but instead faced a barrage of questions from Sarah Ferguson about Morrison. He was not happy.

There is some divine justice in Howard's acolyte, Morrison -- as the one who, more than any other, has shaped the contemporary Liberal Party -- managing to bugger up Howard's big moment. The fact also that the book missed out on any mention of the Morrison intrigues almost certainly guarantees its rapid despatch to the remainder bins -- if that fate wasn’t likely anyway.