Well, it finally happened: that most cautious and indirect of modern US presidents, Joe Biden, came, more or less, straight to the flashpoint of modern politics: the f-bomb. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

It’s a rare gift awarded to the US president, the ability to reset global politics with a word or phrase. Biden will be hoping he’s pulled it off this time. Supporters of democracy should hope so, too.

He followed up his apparently unscripted comments with a major prime-time presentation about the Trumpian threat to democracy. Perhaps fearful he’d drop the f-bomb again, the major networks declined to televise it live.