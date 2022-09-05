A Liberal senator has continued to pressure Chinese-owned tech companies operating in Australia by urging the information watchdog to investigate ridesharing app DiDi.
Late last week, the opposition spokesman on cyber security and countering foreign interference James Paterson wrote to the information commissioner asking for the Australian arm of the company, DiDi Australia, to be investigated. He posted the letter to Twitter today.
“Australians deserve to know exactly how their sensitive private information is being handled by this company and only complete transparency about their data-handling processes will reassure Australians about their privacy and cyber security,” he wrote.
This comes after Paterson asked DiDi to make assurances about its privacy protections, including asking whether data on Australian users is stored or can be accessed from China.
Paterson’s letter cited a US$1.2 billion fine for breaching privacy laws, and the company’s privacy policy which states that user data can be transferred to other bodies in the DiDi group.
In response, DiDi Australia’s head of government affairs and safety Maria Silos said it complied with Australia’s laws and privacy principles. She also said data is stored and accessed outside China — but did not rule it out happening in the future.
There are fears that this means it could be accessed by the Chinese government because of a Chinese national intelligence law that compels any citizen or business to comply with requests.
Paterson’s efforts are part of a broader campaign calling on the Albanese government to do more to protect Australians from foreign interference. Before this, he had used the same playbook against ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the mega-popular short video platform TikTok.
On Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said she had sought a briefing on options to deal with TikTok and other applications collecting data on Australians.
“It’s not just about TikTok,” she told the SMH. “We’ve got this basic problem here where we’ve got technology companies that are based in countries with a more authoritarian approach to the private sector, and this is a relatively new problem.”
O’Neil, whose TikTok account disappeared without explanation after the election, did rule out banning TikTok, however.
Do you fear China is looking over our shoulder on social media? Let us know your thoughts by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.
Amazing that the Lib’s are all about doing stuff now they are out of power.
There are many IT services that move application data outside the legal jurisdiction in which it was created (and thereby probably outside the bounds of enforcement) and this has been going on for quite a long time. It can and does happen deliberately and it also happens inadvertently.
That it is large companies headquartered in China that are now in the position to do this is just a predictable expansion of an existing problem.
Where services such as those provided by Facebook or TikTok applications are provided without monetary charge to the user it must be understood that use of that service means inevitably that data will be gathered about the user and used by the company whether the user wishes that or not. Nowadays its usually described in somewhat opaque wording in the terms and conditions of App usage.
The Chinese government (the Cyberspace Administration) has been considering these problems within China and Didi has recently been fined (July 2022) more than $1 billion (US equiv.) for breaches of data and network security as well as breaches of personal information protection laws. They are not the first Chinese company to be fined by the Cyberspace Administration.
The subtext in this article and from Mr Paterson and Minister O’Neil that the Chinese government might want to look at the personal data of Australians gathered by Didi and TikTok is amusing. I think they have more important things to do.
In terms of personal privacy though if you do not want your data to be monetised and used by someone else do not make use of “free” services. Once your data is out of your hands it can be impossible to recover or to prevent its repeated misuse.
Most of what you say has merit, but a couple of points if I may:
People should be careful with what they post and where. That can make some difference. But Facebook keeps my (privacy loving) mum from getting lonely, and no amount of me telling her that this makes her the product fixes this.
Is it only me that thinks foreign interference includes all foreign nation states, including the U.K and the U.S? Why don’t we hear outrage and bulldog like determination from Patterson when our sovereignty is continually being undermined by these two powers? Morrison’s hotline to Pompeo worth a look at perchance? Or could it just be old-fashioned Sinophobia dressed up as Australian Nationalism?
I am tired of the unparticularised scaremongering about privacy and Chinese platforms. If the problem is a serious as all the breathless warriors like Patterson claim, or more correctly snidely suggest, can they please explain to me exactly how that data can be used to the detriment of individual Australians or the mythical ‘national security’.
These over-blown claim about China deliberately overlook the real problem with data privacy; ie under Australian laws no individual has any effective privacy. Social media companies are founded on the fact that they force users to relinquish privacy by a take-it-or-leave-it privacy policy which authorises the platform to spare that data anywhere that makes money for the platform. Privacy legislation is the problem. It protects no privacy. It actually authorises the monetisation of punters relinquished ‘rights’ to privacy. In short, it is a joke.
I fear racist right-wing ratbag zealots like Paterson more than I fear China looking over my shoulder!