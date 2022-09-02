Rear Admiral Scott Pappano of the US Navy, we salute you for your service to truth! And for cutting through the spin of AUKUS.

Rear Admiral Pappano, the senior officer in charge of the US Navy's nuclear submarine program, has cast doubt on the capacity of the USA or the UK to build the nuclear submarines spruiked just 12 months ago by Scott Morrison as part of the "forever" pact with Australia's Western allies.

In comments reported on the specialist Naval Technology site, Pappano said that essentially there was no room at the inn when it came to building Australia's new submarines, given the US demand for its own submarines, such as the Columbia class.