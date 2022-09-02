What a great game. There isn’t a goalpost high enough to settle the argument about that Brisbane goal so the Tiger Army has yet another legend to hold dear for eternity (as they battle to match those "we wuz robbed" stories across at the Wobbles).

It was the high-quality game the AFL would have been craving to kick off the finals. The Swannies play the Dees tonight at the G, so hopefully another great game.

The NRL game last night (be still, my flicking thumb) saw Parramatta probably end Melbourne Storm’s reign as a top four contender for a while. A big rebuild is needed at AAMI Park.