One after another, Europe’s traditional centre-right parties are facing a hard choice: when do they swallow their post-1945 scruples about fascism and agree to cooperate with their resident far-right ethno-nationalist parties?

Next stop: Sweden. Next week’s elections seem set to position the once-thought-too-extreme Swedish Democrats, now with more than 20% of the vote, as the major party on the right -- leaving their more centrist right-wing colleagues having to get on board, as no Swedish Democrats means no right-wing government.

It’s a dilemma. Do they opt for democratic solidarity at the price of a continued Social Democratic government? Or for a “no enemies on the right” accord that legitimates the once-fringe post-fascist party that only broke into Parliament in 2010?