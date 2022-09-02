If there’s one takeaway from the jobs and skills summit, it's that Australia is facing a series of crises, from housing to food security, climate to education. As a solution to a range of issues, Australia’s permanent migration cap will increase from 160,000 to 195,000, the government announced this morning at the summit, with a major review of the migration program to take place.

Like gender, immigration scored a mention in almost every panel and dominated the discussion on day two of the summit, touted as a solution for workforce shortages in aged care, tech, clean energy, hospitality, agriculture and tourism.

While immigration is a solution for a wide range of issues, it’s messily entangled with a series of other crises, from housing to human rights.