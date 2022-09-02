The words “evaluate”, “refresh”, “a pipeline of talent” and “diverse pool of people” have been used so many times at Canberra’s jobs and skills summit that they’ve lost all meaning.

The most anticipated event of the year for business leaders and unions canvassed important issues -- especially around women’s participation in the workplace, with gender worked into almost every discussion.

But while some segments resulted in leaders calling for real, actionable change, just as many ended in vague goals and waffle, failing to put data, dollars or specific demands on the table. What's more, some -- including Atlassian’s Scott Farquhar and Visy’s Anthony Pratt -- used their platforms to spruik what their companies were doing.