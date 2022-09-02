It was a long day of talking, talking and more talking on the first day of the jobs summit, with attendees spending up to 13 hours in Parliament House -- from when registration opened to the end of dinner. Master of ceremonies Helen McCabe said she had to ditch her high heels at some point in the evening -- thanking Flight Attendants Association of Australia secretary Teri O'Toole for lending her a pair of flats.

The day was so tiring, it seems, that at least a dozen attendees opted to skip today (though many had finished with their topics yesterday). The marble hall this morning was much quieter, with only the media-savvy giving short and sluggish press conferences.

The summit’s official proceedings ended abruptly yesterday, with a discussion on climate change being cut short to make time for a photo-op before dinner. While journalists waited hopefully at the exit of the Great Hall, few attendees chose to front them and exited through a side door (Mark McGowan was one of the few who answered journalists’ questions). It had been a similar story at lunch -- while some attendees ate their lunch in the courtyard, security guards stood at the door to keep journalists from mingling.