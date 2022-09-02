How's this for a novel approach to industry policy?

Acme Products is unhappy that a lot of people who used to buy at Acme are now buying at Ajax Products, which is located in a different part of town. So Acme gets some lobbyists to approach the government to ask that the government force people to travel to where it is located -- and force them to pay the cost of that travel -- so that more people will buy Acme instead of Ajax.

Better yet, they get friendly journalists to write up stories about how terrible it is that people aren't coming to Acme anymore, and why they should be forced to.