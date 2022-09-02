Reflecting the essentially theatrical nature of yesterday's first day of the jobs summit, the government didn't even wait for the lunch break before deciding that the ACTU's push for a restoration of multi-employer and even sector bargaining would be legislated -- details to be determined.

At The Australian Financial Review, where workers are seen as malignant Lilliputians restraining the glorious Gullivers of the management class, there's apoplexy. Employer groups are furious. Innes Willox of the Australian Industry Group warned of "a new front for disruptive and costly industrial action, potentially across a sector or broad parts of the economy".

To which the answer is: so be it.