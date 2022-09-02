The really annoying thing about being asked to write an article detailing the lies of Boris Johnson is that I am not paid by the word.

There are so many lies that even if you listed just the blatant, shameless, immediately disprovable ones, you could not fit them all into one article. So, this is not a full folio of his falsehoods; rather it is just the cream of the crap he has spouted in a political life of deception.

And let us not forget that Boris Johnson was known to be a liar long before he became PM. He was fired twice for lying, once by the leader of the Conservative Party. But each time he was allowed to return to work, to win promotion and to get away with it. It worked for him and so he kept doing it. The damage he has been allowed to inflict on the country as a result is immense.