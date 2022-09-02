South Australia Health aged care staff were so overwhelmed by thousands of false alerts by an artificial intelligence CCTV trial that they didn’t respond when technology correctly identified a resident’s fall.

South Australian Health Minister Chris Picton released a report from PwC Australia on a 12-month trial that used artificial intelligence and CCTV in the common areas and rooms of two facilities, Mount Pleasant Aged Care and Northgate House, to detect falls, calls for help, assistance needs and screams. An independent, off-site monitoring centre would contact staff at the site by telephone to tell them of the detection.

The technology, provided by an unnamed South Australian-based company, was supposed to assist staff by alerting them to incidents to improve residents' health and wellbeing and stop abuse, harm and neglect.