The single issue most likely to get Americans to the ballot box this November is not gun violence or inflation -- it's the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, new polling shows.

More than half of voters polled by The Wall Street Journal said the loss of their federal constitutional right to an abortion has made them more likely to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The court ruling trumped inflation, border security, gun violence and the FBI search of former president Donald Trump's home.

Of the 75 million women of reproductive age in America, nearly 30 million have limited or no access to abortion as 17 states have now banned, severely restricted or stopped abortion access since the court decision, the Guttmacher Institute estimates.