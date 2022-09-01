Seven ended My Kitchen Rules last night -- the humane thing to do. The announcement of the winners received 947,000 viewers and was the peak audience of the shortened series, while the lead-up had a more usual 797,000 -- barely OK for such an expensive exercise. After a year’s holiday it didn’t return with a lot of gusto -- will Seven return it in 2023? Hard to say but the network does need content. Seven CEO James Warburton has now become a doubter about the value of so-called "tent pole" programs like MKR -- it was only a couple of years ago he wouldn’t stop talking about them.

The Block on Nine easily won last night’s battle with MKR with 1.068 million, but that’s the great Aussie lurve, property, as opposed to the less attractive lurve of food. Food is far more subjective; property is a preoccupation. And besides, Nine now owns property listings business Domain and its all good PR and business leads these days.

Nine won the total people narrowly from Seven, the ABC and Ten. Across the main channels, Seven won followede by Nine, the ABC and Ten. The boost in the audience for the winner’s part of MKR lifted the average for the program -- and to a level where Seven could squeeze Nine and The Block with help from the 250,000 winning margin over Nine News in the 6 to 7pm timeslots.