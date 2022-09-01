Content warning: this article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Jane* was just 16 when she was raped for two hours by a boy from her school in Sydney in 2019. The rapist, Dan*, was convicted of six counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one of intentionally choking without permission.

But the abuse had started months before. Female students had been harassed by a group of boys who made rape “jokes” and threatened girls and teachers. Jane and her family were relentless in their fight to protect female students.