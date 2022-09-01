Content warning: this article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.
Jane* was just 16 when she was raped for two hours by a boy from her school in Sydney in 2019. The rapist, Dan*, was convicted of six counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one of intentionally choking without permission.
But the abuse had started months before. Female students had been harassed by a group of boys who made rape “jokes” and threatened girls and teachers. Jane and her family were relentless in their fight to protect female students.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.