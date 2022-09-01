A key plank of the Albanese government’s Indigenous policy platform is to abolish the remote mutual obligation initiative known as the Community Development Program (CDP). As the jobs and skills summit starts, it is deeply disappointing to see the CDP still in place -- and still punitive. The dire circumstances of remote-living Indigenous Australians are still missing from the policy agenda.

The CDP was a response of the Abbott government to the Forrest review of Indigenous jobs and training in 2014. It operates in more than 1000 communities in an area that covers 75% of Australia and is imposed on 40,000 people, almost all Indigenous.

Initially it required that all able-bodied people aged 18 to 49 work for the dole for 25 hours a week, five hours a day, for a payment that works out at about $10 an hour.