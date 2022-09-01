In May, when Nine signed a six-month trial with the revamped AAP news wire service -- roughly two years after it and News Corp (the pair collectively held 90% of AAP's shares) had made the call to shut it down, Mumbrella made a raised eyebrow allusion to the fact that Nine's negotiations with its staff over a proposed pay deal had stalled.

Nine at the time denied it had any inkling that a strike might be on the way.

Long-time watchers of what used to be called the Fairfax papers will remember that The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald heavily relied on AAP's copy back in 2017, when the workforce engaged in a wildcat strike in response to the announcement of 125 redundancies.