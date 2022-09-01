We've always had something of a soft spot for Glenn Druery, known as the "preference whisperer" on account of his impressive -- and lucrative -- ability to manipulate the upper house preference system, allowing micro-parties with very low primary votes to get elected.

As Guy Rundle once put it, Druery is someone "who, with no time to spare, will still give you 10 minutes, three libellous stories about candidates, and never goes off the record. Never. If Glenn broke down and said yeah, he pushed that one model off that one Sydney cliff once, he’d still stay on the record."

And we see we're not the only ones: Aussie Parl&Gov WikiEdits, a Twitter account that logs when people using government or parliamentary IP addresses anonymously edit Wikipedia pages -- as likely to collect someone correcting the record on an '80s power ballad as a politician's legislative record -- picked up some interesting changes to Druery's page coming from the Victorian Parliament.