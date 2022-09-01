Things are looking bad for China, or for its ruling elite, according to Time magazine. "Communism will collapse in China," says staff writer Bruce Nelan, confidently, going on: "China cannot grow into an industrial giant in the 21st century. Its population is too large and its gross domestic product too small."
Say what?
"([GDP] is expected to reach only $900 per capita by the year 2000.)"
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.