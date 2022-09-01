Australia has seen extraordinarily high death rates this year, and COVID-19 isn't the sole cause, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.

More than 4400 people died from COVID between January to May, most during the dramatic spike in infections and deaths that began in the new year and peaked on January 23. Numbers of COVID deaths returned only briefly to 2021 levels in March before taking off again as policymakers and the public collectively decided that the pandemic was over.

In the week after the federal election, COVID deaths returned to 200 a week.