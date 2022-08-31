The Amazing Race Australia is officially an amazing flop for Ten, and after only two episodes -- it premiered to 589,000 nationally on Monday night and only drew 436,000 last night, a fall of more than 20% and a real thumbs-down from the core audience.

The ABC's Old People’s Home for Teenagers (558,000 nationally) easily topped both Amazing Race and The Cheap Seats (355,000 nationally) after Ten lost its Masked Singer boost. My Kitchen Rules on Seven was 10th nationally with 712,000; The Block on Nine with 1.083 million. Nine’s night followed by Seven, the ABC and Ten.

Network channel share: