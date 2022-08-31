It could’ve saved Australians $5.9 billion in motoring costs, seen a much wider variety of electric vehicles (EV) in our short-supplied car market, and possibly left us with cheaper petrol, the Australia Institute’s Richie Merzian says.

Yet Australia remains one of the only countries in the OECD without fuel efficiency standards, something Merzian -- the climate and energy program director at the think tank -- says has put our national security in jeopardy.

Opposition minister for small business Sussan Ley was left red-faced this week after incorrectly stating “no one in the world is making an electric ute”, continuing that “even if they were, it would be unaffordable”.