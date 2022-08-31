A new report from Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety (ANROWS) has found sexual violence is far more prevalent than previously reported, with more than half of women in their 20s reporting having experienced it.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Newcastle, also found that 34% of women in their 40s and 26% of women aged 68 to 73 have experienced sexual violence.

It shows not just how pervasive the problem is, but how Australians' understanding of abuse is evolving -- and also focuses on the lifelong effect abuse has. The report calls for “a broad, consistent definition of sexual violence”.