This is an edited extract from journalist Kristine Ziwica's new book Leaning Out, available now.

In 1969, Zelda D’Aprano chained herself to the doors of the Melbourne Commonwealth Building to protest the limited nature of the outcome of an equal pay case in which she was a party, along with other women from the Australasian Meat Industry Employees’ Union (AMIEU).

"No more male and female rates, one rate only" read her now-famous sign. It beggars belief, but this was quite a revolutionary idea at a time when it was perfectly legal to pay men and women differently for doing … the exact same job.