Back in September 2020 when supporters of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews were bristling at all the "Dictator Dan" jibes, the cops were dispatched to arrest a pregnant woman for a Facebook post.
The woman, Zoe Buhler, had attracted the authorities' attention -- not for any action, but for proposing a protest on a social media platform, which breached the “incitement” provisions of the Victorian Crimes Act.
You didn't have to agree with any of Buhler's views to see this as fairly chilling.
