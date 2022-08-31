You'll hear a lot about productivity over the next few days. You'll hear it from media commentators and economists. You'll hear it from the government, which claims the path to higher wages growth involves higher productivity, and of course you'll hear it most of all from business.

Employer groups may be divided on industrial relations changes but they're as one on how the jobs and skills summit should be aiming for higher productivity. As Jennifer Westacott of the Business Council claimed last week: "The summit is a chance to finally decide as a nation how to drive productivity harder."

Amid the unanimity about the importance of productivity, it might see counterintuitive to wonder just how committed we are to it -- and especially how interested Australian business really is.