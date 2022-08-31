On 18 July 2022, Crikey and Bernard Keane published an article and social media posts which referred to Andrew Nikolic and his appointment to the AAT. To the extent that these publications were understood as maligning Mr Nikolic’s reputation, or attacking his honesty and impartiality, Crikey withdraws those claims and apologises to Mr Nikolic for any hurt and offence caused.
Apology to Andrew Nikolic
A statement from Crikey.
