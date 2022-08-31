There’s a bit of journalistic grumbling nostalgia that the newly elected Labor government isn’t playing by what they’d like to think are the rules of the game: the norm that says a change of government resets the clock and a defeated government can be safely forgotten.

Maybe. Or maybe Australian reporting needs less grumbling, more game theory, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plays the optimal tit-for-tat strategy in the prisoner's dilemma.

Last week the Albanese government revealed the “tit”, with two big inquiries, one into robodebt and another into Scott Morrison’s self-appointment to multiple ministries.