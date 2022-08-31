In the lead-up to the last election, we wondered what would become of arch-conservative Liberal Senator Eric Abetz now that he'd been bumped down to third place of the Tasmanian Senate ticket and running what turned out to be an unsuccessful "vote below the line" campaign. The election was the end of a tumultuous year for the Senator, where power seemed to leak away from his right faction, so long dominant in the state. So we were delighted to see the announcement that the Australian Monarchist League has hired him as chairman to lead the campaign against Australia becoming a republic.
Our favourite detail? The preemptive annoyance at media bias that hasn't happened yet:
We request that whenever the Hon Matt Thistlewaite, Assistant Minister for the Republic, Mr Peter FitzSimons or any government official is interviewed Mr Abetz be provided with equal time to adequately respond.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.