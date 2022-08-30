In November's Victorian election, will the "teal wave" that severely shifted the make-up of federal Parliament -- by scooping out the Liberals' blue-ribbon seats like some kind of electoral melon baller -- have the same effect at the state level?

Here are some of the candidates we know about so far.

In Sandringham, former Bayside mayor Clarke Martin has announced a teal run. Is this the first bloke to explicitly adopt the designation? It's his third such attempt, this time backed by Voices of Goldstein splinter group, the Bayside independent group.