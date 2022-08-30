In November's Victorian election, will the "teal wave" that severely shifted the make-up of federal Parliament -- by scooping out the Liberals' blue-ribbon seats like some kind of electoral melon baller -- have the same effect at the state level?
Here are some of the candidates we know about so far.
In Sandringham, former Bayside mayor Clarke Martin has announced a teal run. Is this the first bloke to explicitly adopt the designation? It's his third such attempt, this time backed by Voices of Goldstein splinter group, the Bayside independent group.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.