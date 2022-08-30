In the real world, Donald Trump appears to have unlawfully retained boxes of classified -- and in some cases top secret -- documents beyond the inauguration of US President Joe Biden last year. He ignored multiple attempts by the US National Archives to retrieve them, and then turned over some, after which he insisted he had no more to give. Finally, concerned at the risible lack of security at Mar-a-Lago, the FBI searched his Florida home and unearthed yet more boxes of classified, secret and top secret files.

It's a crime that potentially carries a jail sentence of five years for each offence. Trump should know -- he signed a law increasing the sentence from one year when president.

In the world of Fox News, however, Trump is the victim of a deep state conspiracy. On Sunday, Newt Gingrich told Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox that "the Justice Department is corrupt, the senior FBI is corrupt; they've been waging war against Trump for at least five years ... This is part of a deliberate, vicious, ongoing struggle, which I predict will lead them to try to indict president Trump in a DC jury. These people are playing for keeps. They have no interest in procedure, no interest in precedent and no interest, frankly, in the law."