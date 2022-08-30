There are five viral families Australia needs to prepare for as the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) warns the world could face two pandemic threats a year.

The latest report, Strengthening Australia’s Pandemic Preparedness, released today canvasses what more the Australian government and scientific community must do as climate change, environmental destruction and globalisation fuel the emergence of new infectious diseases.

The Indo-Pacific is a hotspot for disease, the report's authors warned yesterday, urging Australia to increase its virus and host knowledge around viral families Coronaviridae, Flaviviridae, Orthomyxoviridae, Paramyxoviridae and Togaviridae.