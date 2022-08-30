It might surprise many that Health Minister Mark Butler has signalled that the most important challenge facing the Australian health system is not the ongoing effects of the pandemic, or monkeypox, but rather the impending crisis in general practice.

Outside of public hospitals, access to family doctors is one of the most cherished parts of our "universal" healthcare system.

Concurrently, the industrial arms of general practice and the Australian Medical Association have launched a media campaign threatening imminent closures of practices, and withdrawal of services to those who can’t pay additional out-of-pocket costs. The demands are focused on a 10% increase in the Medicare rebate for time-based services. However, there’s no evidence that increasing Medicare rebates actually leads to lower costs for patients.