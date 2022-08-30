Nine’s night as Ten suffered from the replacement of The Masked Singer with the latest series of The Amazing Race Australia, which averaged 589,000 from 7.30pm, down more than 200,000 or so from what The Masked Singer was getting (including the reveal). That in turn cut the size of the lead audience for Have You Been Paying Attention? -- 738,000 wasn’t as high as the week before and it dropped out of the national top 10.

Ten still beat the ABC where the final ep of Back Roads (on King Island) averaged 787,000 and ended up 10th nationally. Back Roads not only topped The Amazing Race but also Seven’s MKR, which averaged 717,000 and missed out on a top 10 placing.

Breakfast numbers were softish again for Sunrise, Today and ABC News Breakfast. Ten’s 7pm part of The Project was noticeably weak last night and ended below Four Corners and Media Watch on the ABC which air later in prime time.